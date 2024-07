APPLUS SERVICES (ES:APPS) has released an update.

Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. has announced the acquisition of an additional 7,494 shares in Applus Services at a price of 12.78 euros per share, increasing its total holding to 71.30% of the company’s share capital. This move is part of a takeover bid to delist Applus from the stock market.

