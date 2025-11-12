Ambac Financial Group Reports Q3 2025 Results

Ambac Financial Group ( (AMBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ambac Financial Group presented to its investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company that operates in the specialty property and casualty insurance sector, offering a diverse range of insurance underwriting and distribution services in the U.S. and U.K. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AMBC.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Ambac Financial Group highlighted a significant increase in total P&C premium production by 32% to $343 million. The Insurance Distribution segment saw an 80% rise in total revenue, while the Specialty P&C Insurance segment experienced a decline in gross and net premiums written.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss to shareholders of $112.6 million for the quarter, with a net loss from continuing operations of $31.7 million. Despite these losses, the Insurance Distribution segment showed strong growth with an 80% increase in revenue and a 272% rise in adjusted EBITDA. The company also completed the repurchase of 3.1 million shares, indicating confidence in its strategic direction.

Ambac’s strategic focus is now on expanding its specialty P&C businesses following the sale of its legacy financial guarantee business. The company is optimistic about its future prospects, driven by the integration of recent acquisitions and partnerships, and expects improved performance in its Everspan platform by 2026-2027.

Looking ahead, Ambac remains committed to enhancing its market position through strategic growth initiatives and operational improvements, with management expressing confidence in the company’s direction and potential for future success.

