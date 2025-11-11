Amaroq Ltd Advances Black Angel Mine Development with Positive Re-assay Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AEX Gold ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) has provided an update.

Amaroq Ltd has announced positive results from re-assays of samples from the Black Angel mine, confirming high concentrations of zinc, lead, and silver, along with significant amounts of germanium, gallium, and cadmium. These findings enhance the strategic value of the Black Angel project, positioning it as the next development focus for Amaroq in Greenland. The company has also fulfilled all conditions for acquiring the Black Angel mine, pending final approval from Greenlandic authorities, and plans to leverage existing infrastructure to expedite redevelopment. This acquisition is part of Amaroq’s strategy to establish a long-term presence in Greenland’s mining sector, with the West Greenland Hub serving as a key logistics center to support its growing operations.

More about AEX Gold

AEX Gold, operating under the name Amaroq Ltd, is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Greenland. The company is expanding its operations to include a variety of base and critical metals such as zinc, lead, silver, germanium, gallium, and cadmium, which are considered vital for various high-tech and defense applications.

For a thorough assessment of AMRQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue