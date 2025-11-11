Amaroq Confirms High-Grade Mineralization at Black Angel Mine, Establishes West Greenland Hub

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AEX Gold ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) has issued an announcement.

Amaroq Ltd. has announced the successful re-assay of bulk samples from the Black Angel mine, confirming high-grade mineralization of zinc, lead, and silver, along with significant levels of germanium, gallium, and cadmium. This development enhances the strategic value of the Black Angel mine, positioning it as Amaroq’s next major development project in Greenland. The completion of all conditions precedent for the acquisition of the Black Angel mine and the anticipated approval of the Kangerluarsuk licenses solidify Amaroq’s establishment of the West Greenland Hub. This hub is envisioned as a new mining district, expanding Amaroq’s footprint beyond its South Greenland assets and supporting its strategy to build a full-cycle mining company in Greenland. The acquisition underpins Amaroq’s growth strategy, aiming to create long-term shareholder value and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

Amaroq Ltd. is an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential. The company operates primarily in the mining industry, with a focus on developing projects that involve critical minerals such as zinc, lead, silver, germanium, gallium, and cadmium. Amaroq aims to establish a long-term presence across Greenland’s principal mineral belts and is committed to diversifying its commodity exposure.

