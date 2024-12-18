Amani Gold’s Share Cancellation Boosts Meister’s Voting Power

Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited’s substantial holder, Markus Meister, has increased his voting power from 13.49% to 14.61% due to a reduction in the total number of ordinary shares in the company. This change resulted from the cancellation of nearly 1.78 billion shares by the company, while Meister’s shareholding remained constant, showcasing a strategic move enhancing his influence in the company.

