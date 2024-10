Amani Gold Limited (AU:ANL) has released an update.

Amani Gold Limited has announced an update regarding their buy-back scheme, extending the closing date for the buy-back of their ordinary fully paid securities (ASX code: ANL). This update follows the initial notification made on August 30, 2024, and aims to provide equal access to all shareholders.

