Amani Gold Limited has announced the cessation of over 1.4 billion of its ordinary fully paid securities, effective October 31, 2024. The securities have been canceled as part of another form of buy-back, signaling a significant shift in the company’s capital structure. This move could impact investor perception and the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

