Amala Foods Plc Eyes Growth with Healthcare Acquisition

Amala Foods Plc (GB:DISH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Amala Foods Plc is progressing with its reverse takeover of Healthcare Medical Plus Pte Ltd, a healthcare group with subsidiaries in the Philippines, aiming to enhance its market value. The transaction involves a share consideration of £8 million, contingent on HMP achieving specific financial targets, and is subject to regulatory approval. This move is expected to tap into the growing Philippine healthcare sector, fueled by increased insurance coverage.

For further insights into GB:DISH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.