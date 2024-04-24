Amala Foods Nears Healthcare Group Acquisition

Amala Foods Plc (GB:DISH) has released an update.

Amala Foods Plc has reported ongoing progression in its significant acquisition of Healthcare Medical Plus Pte Ltd and its subsidiaries, aimed at expanding into the growing dialysis service market in the Philippines. The company has made additional prospectus submissions to the FCA and expects further developments once the target’s audited financials are ready. The deal, anticipated to be finalized in summer 2024, could lead to a Reverse Takeover, although regulatory approval remains a determining factor.

For further insights into GB:DISH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.