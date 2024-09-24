Amala Foods Eyes Growth with Healthcare Acquisition

Amala Foods Plc (GB:DISH) has released an update.

Amala Foods Plc is advancing a Reverse Takeover with Healthcare Medical Plus Pte Ltd, a Singapore-domiciled healthcare group with expanding operations in the Philippines, supported by the country’s Universal Healthcare Act. The transaction has encountered delays due to additional audit requirements, but completion is anticipated, subject to regulatory approvals. Shareholders and investors are thanked for their patience while the company works towards a profitable outcome.

For further insights into GB:DISH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.