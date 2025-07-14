Amaero Ltd Issues New Shares to Bolster Manufacturing Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amaero International Ltd ( (AU:3DA) ) has shared an update.

Amaero Ltd announced the issuance of 447,916 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options, raising $107,499.84. This move aligns with the company’s compliance with the Corporations Act and reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and market presence in the advanced manufacturing sector.

More about Amaero International Ltd

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the production of high-value refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders. These materials are used in additive and advanced manufacturing for industries such as defense, space, aviation, industrial, and medical. The company is noted for its expertise in gas atomization and PM-HIP manufacturing, which supports the domestic supply chain for large-scale castings and forgings.

Average Trading Volume: 567,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$262.9M

