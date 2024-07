Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced its intention to issue a new tranche of securities, specifically unlisted options totaling 2 million, with a proposed issue date of August 5, 2024. This move, aimed at raising capital, is subject to approval by the ASX, with further details to be provided upon acceptance of the offer.

