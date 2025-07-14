Amaero International Ltd Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amaero International Ltd ( (AU:3DA) ) has shared an announcement.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the issuance of 710,416 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 3DA. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide more liquidity for its shareholders, potentially impacting its operations and positioning within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:3DA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amaero International Ltd stock, see the AU:3DA Stock Forecast page.

More about Amaero International Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 567,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$262.9M

