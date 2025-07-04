Amaero International Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amaero International Ltd ( (AU:3DA) ) has shared an update.

Amaero International Ltd, under the ASX issuer code 3DA, has announced the quotation of 91,195 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective July 4, 2025. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially attract more investors, which could have positive implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:3DA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amaero International Ltd stock, see the AU:3DA Stock Forecast page.

More about Amaero International Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 588,112

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$279.8M

