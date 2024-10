Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the issue of new unquoted securities, with 1,000,000 options expiring on July 22, 2034, and 825,000 options expiring on September 9, 2034, both with an exercise price of $0.40. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX until their transfer restrictions end.

