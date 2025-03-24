Amaero International Appoints New Company Secretary

Amaero International Ltd ( (AU:3DA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Amaero International Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Laura Newell as the new Company Secretary, following the resignation of Mr. Mark Licciardo. Ms. Newell brings over 15 years of experience in company secretarial and corporate advisory services across various sectors. This change is expected to enhance the company’s governance and compliance frameworks, potentially impacting its operations positively and strengthening its industry positioning.

Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with its manufacturing and corporate headquarters in Tennessee, U.S. The company specializes in producing high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing, primarily serving the defense, space, and aviation industries. Amaero is recognized for its pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys and is a leader in PM-HIP manufacturing, which supports the domestic supply chain for large-scale castings and forgings.

