Amadeus IT Group Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

Amadeus IT Group has been actively participating in a Share Buyback Program, acquiring a total of 139,467 shares between December 19 and 24, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage convertible bonds effectively. Investors might find this buyback initiative indicative of Amadeus’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

