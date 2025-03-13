Amadeus IT Group Announces Share Buyback Program

Amadeus IT Group S.A ( (ES:AMS) ) has provided an update.

Amadeus IT Group S.A. has announced a share buyback program aimed at reducing its share capital by canceling acquired shares, subject to shareholder approval. The program, with a maximum investment of 1.3 billion euros, will run from March 2025 to March 2026, and involves purchasing up to 19,231,000 shares, representing 4.27% of the company’s share capital. The initiative is part of Amadeus’s strategic financial management to optimize shareholder value.

More about Amadeus IT Group S.A

Amadeus IT Group S.A. operates in the travel technology industry, providing advanced solutions for airlines, airports, hotels, and travel agencies. The company focuses on enhancing travel experiences through its innovative IT services and products.

YTD Price Performance: 0.37%

Average Trading Volume: 600,908

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €30.22B

