Amadeus IT Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Amadeus IT Group S.A. has announced operations under its Share Buyback Program, aimed at reducing the company’s share capital by canceling shares, pending approval from the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting. Between April 14 and April 17, 2025, the company purchased a total of 466,916 shares, contributing to an overall acquisition of 3,206,573 shares under the program, which may impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Amadeus IT Group S.A

Amadeus IT Group S.A. operates in the information technology sector, providing solutions primarily for the travel and tourism industry. The company focuses on offering software and services that facilitate travel bookings, reservations, and other related services for airlines, hotels, and travel agencies.

YTD Price Performance: 1.28%

Average Trading Volume: 391,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €29.64B

