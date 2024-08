AMADA HOLDINGS Focuses on Governance and Diversity

AMADA HOLDINGS CO (JP:6113) has released an update.

AMADA HOLDINGS CO emphasizes its commitment to strong corporate governance, prioritizing ethical business practices, transparency, and shareholder rights to drive sustainable growth and improve long-term corporate value. The company upholds principles such as protecting shareholder interests, engaging with stakeholders, and ensuring information disclosure. Additionally, AMADA actively promotes diversity within its workforce as a key component of its global market expansion strategy.

