AMA Corporation Plc Revamps Strategy Amid Revenue Decline

AMA Corporation Plc is revamping its business strategy with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence into its solutions, despite facing a 23% revenue decline in the first half of 2024. The company aims to capitalize on its strong client base and new commercial offerings, supported by a robust financial position, to drive future growth in the assisted reality market.

