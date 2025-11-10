AM Group Holdings Updates on Legal Action and Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AM Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1849) ) just unveiled an update.

AM Group Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding the 2025 Legal Action initiated by Show Times CQ Technology, a subsidiary of the company. The legal proceedings were taken without the parent company’s consent, and the company is not a party to this action. Additionally, trading of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains suspended since September 2024, pending the fulfillment of conditions outlined in the Resumption Guidance.

More about AM Group Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$40M

Learn more about 1849 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue