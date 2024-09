AM Group Holdings Limited (HK:1849) has released an update.

Shares of AM Group Holdings Limited have been temporarily halted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 9:00 a.m. on the 24th of September 2024. The interruption in trading awaits a forthcoming announcement regarding sensitive internal information. The company’s leadership includes three executive and three independent non-executive directors.

