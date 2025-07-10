Alzheon’s ALZ-801 Study: A Promising Step in Alzheimer’s Treatment

Alzheon ((ALZH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Alzheon Inc. is conducting a long-term extension of a Phase 3 study titled Long-term Extension of a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of the Efficacy, Safety, and Biomarker Effects of ALZ-801 in Subjects With Early Alzheimer’s Disease and APOE4/4 Genotype. The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of ALZ-801 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease carrying the APOE4/4 genotype, a group known for higher risk and progression of the disease.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ALZ-801, an experimental drug administered orally in 265 mg tablets twice daily. The drug is designed to target and treat early Alzheimer’s disease in patients with the APOE4/4 genotype.

Study Design: This is an open-label, single-group study where all participants receive ALZ-801. The primary aim is treatment, focusing on cognitive outcomes and biomarker effects, without any masking involved.

Study Timeline: The study started on April 2, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of ALZ-801 could significantly influence Alzheon’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if results show positive efficacy and safety outcomes. With Alzheimer’s being a major focus in the pharmaceutical industry, successful results could position Alzheon favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

