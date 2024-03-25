ALX Resources Hits Uranium in Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp (TSE:AL) has released an update.

ALX Resources Corp. has reported promising results from their 2024 winter drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, with the discovery of uranium mineralization in multiple drill holes. Significant radiometric peaks were recorded, indicating the presence of uranium at shallow depths below the unconformity. This advancement could potentially expand the known area of uranium mineralization, marking a positive step for the company’s exploration efforts.

