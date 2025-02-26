Aluminum of China Approves Resolutions and Appoints New Directors at 2025 EGM

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has issued an update.

At the 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, held on February 26, 2025, all proposed resolutions were approved. The meeting, chaired by Director Jiang Tao due to the resignation of the former chairman, was conducted with both on-site and network voting, ensuring compliance with relevant legal and corporate governance standards. The appointment of new directors was a key outcome, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Aluminum of China, operates in the metals and mining industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market, contributing to the supply chain of aluminum products.

YTD Price Performance: 12.36%

Average Trading Volume: 17,018

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.5B

