Aluminum of China Announces New Board Elections

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) just unveiled an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has announced the proposed election of directors for the ninth session of its board, with several current directors being re-elected and new candidates being introduced. The changes aim to align with the company’s strategic goals and ensure compliance with Hong Kong’s listing rules, while also expressing gratitude to outgoing directors for their contributions.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Aluminum of China, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and management of aluminum products and related services. The company plays a significant role in the market with its extensive experience in corporate management and production technology.

Average Trading Volume: 46,869,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$111.6B

