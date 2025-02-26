Aluminum Corporation of China Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has issued an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles they will play within the company’s various committees. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic planning, which may impact its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, is a leading enterprise in the aluminum industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company focuses on the development and planning of its operations, with a strong emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

YTD Price Performance: 12.36%

Average Trading Volume: 17,018

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.5B

