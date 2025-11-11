Altitude Group Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Realignment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Altitude ( (GB:ALT) ) has issued an update.

Altitude Group plc reports a 17.5% increase in revenue to $21.6 million for the first half of 2025, driven by new University Gear Shop contracts and growth in its Affiliate programme. Despite a slight increase in Adjusted EBITDA, the company is realigning its expectations due to softer-than-expected demand in the U.S. market. With a strengthened leadership team, Altitude is focusing on improving profitability and operational efficiency, while appointing Martin Varley as Chief Strategy Officer to guide strategic priorities. The company anticipates revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for FY26 to be at least $43 million and $3.7 million, respectively, as it aims for sustainable growth into FY27.

Altitude Group’s strong financial base and positive corporate events drive its overall score. While technical analysis shows neutral trends, the company’s moderate valuation and leadership confidence offer a promising outlook.

More about Altitude

Altitude Group plc is a leading end-to-end solutions provider for branded merchandise, focusing on delivering comprehensive services through its University Gear Shop (UGS) contracts and Affiliate programme (ACS). The company operates in the branded merchandise industry and emphasizes growth and scalability in its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 60,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £17.13M

