Althea Group Updates Director’s Interest in Securities

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) has issued an update.
Althea Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Joshua Fegan. The company has disclosed an increase in performance rights by 2,799,419 units, following shareholder approval for a resolution at the company’s annual general meeting. This adjustment reflects a strategic decision to align director compensation with company performance, yet 300,571 performance rights lapsed due to unmet conditions.
More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: -30.0%
Average Trading Volume: 1,145,262
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$10.66M
