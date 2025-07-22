Althea Group Holdings Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) has shared an announcement.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. announced the cessation of 2,675,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and future growth plans.

More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of medicinal cannabis products. The company is known for its commitment to providing high-quality cannabis-based medicines to patients and healthcare professionals, with a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,441,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$24.68M

