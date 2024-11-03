Althea Group Director Acquires 1 Million Shares

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Vaughan Webber, a director at Althea Group Holdings Ltd., has acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares through an indirect interest via Eastern Podiatry Clinic Pty Ltd for $44,485.79. This transaction was completed via an on-market trade, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence in Althea Group’s future prospects.

