Althea Group Announces Director’s Acquisition of Performance Rights

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Vaughan Webber acquiring 697,674 performance rights subsequent to shareholder approval at the company’s AGM. This change reflects the company’s focus on aligning director compensation with performance, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the medical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of medicinal cannabis products. The company targets the healthcare sector, providing therapeutic solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,145,262

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.66M

