Alterra Limited Boosts Loan Facility Amid Growth

Alterra Limited has announced a $500,000 temporary increase to its $3.7 million loan facility with National Australia Bank, effective from April 19, 2024, for a period of 60 days, with other terms remaining unchanged. The company is known for developing the Carpenters avocado project and holds a 15% stake in Carbon Conscious Investments Limited, actively seeking further horticultural opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

