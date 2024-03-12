Alternus Clean Energy Green Bond Maturity Extension Approved

Alternus Clean Energy (ALCE) has provided an announcement.

Solis Bond Company, a subsidiary of Alternus Clean Energy, Inc., issued €200 million in green bonds due 2024, with a 6.5% coupon rate plus EURIBOR. Despite previous breaches of financial covenants, bondholders have approved temporary waivers and extensions of these waivers multiple times. Recently, they’ve agreed to further extend the waivers and the bonds’ maturity date to April 30, 2024, with potential month-to-month extensions to November 29, 2024, subject to conditions. This development was formally announced by Alternus Energy Group, the majority stockholder, on the Euronext Growth Oslo exchange.

