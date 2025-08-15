Alternus Clean Energy Delays 10-Q Filing

Alternus Clean Energy ( (ALCE) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The company cites the need for additional time to finalize the review of its financial statements and other disclosures as the primary reason for the delay. Despite the setback, Alternus Clean Energy anticipates filing the report within five calendar days following the original due date. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous year. Alternus Clean Energy remains committed to compliance and transparency, as evidenced by the notification signed by Vincent Browne, the Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Spark’s Take on ALCE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALCE is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges with negative equity and high leverage. Technical indicators reinforce a bearish outlook, while valuation metrics suggest caution due to negative earnings. Recent corporate events indicate positive steps but are not factored into the weighted score.

To see Spark’s full report on ALCE stock, click here.

More about Alternus Clean Energy

Average Trading Volume: 553,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.68M

Learn more about ALCE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue