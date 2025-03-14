Alternative Income REIT Plc Announces Share Sale by Glenstone REIT

An announcement from Alternative Income REIT Plc ( (GB:AIRE) ) is now available.

Alternative Income REIT Plc announced the sale of 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.69816 each, totaling £104,724.00. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involves Glenstone REIT plc, a person closely associated with Adam C Smith, highlighting the ongoing financial activities and adjustments within the company’s shareholder structure.

Alternative Income REIT Plc operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on generating income through a diversified portfolio of real estate assets. The company primarily invests in properties that offer alternative income streams, catering to a variety of market segments.

YTD Price Performance: 2.81%

Average Trading Volume: 98,457

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £57.15M

