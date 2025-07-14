Altech Batteries Limited Announces General Meeting for Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ) has provided an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has announced a General Meeting to be held on August 14, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The meeting will address two key resolutions: the issuance of securities to Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) and the acquisition of a relevant interest in shares by the company. The Independent Expert’s Report has deemed these transactions as not fair but reasonable to non-associated shareholders. Despite this, the board recommends voting in favor of both resolutions, with certain board members abstaining due to conflicts of interest.

More about Altech Chemicals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,362,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$68.09M

See more data about ATC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue