Altech Batteries Announces Shareholder Meeting for Strategic Acquisition Approval

Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Altech Batteries Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to approve the issuance of securities to Altech Advanced Materials AG and the acquisition of a relevant interest in shares. This acquisition involves a 25% share in both Altech Energy Holdings GmbH and Altech Industries Germany GmbH, along with associated loan rights, which will result in Altech Advanced Materials AG holding 21% of Altech’s issued share capital. The acquisition will increase Altech’s interest in the CERENERGY Project to 75.05% and give it full ownership of the Silumina Anodes Project, potentially strengthening its position in the battery materials market.

More about Altech Chemicals Limited

Altech Batteries Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and production of advanced battery materials. The company is involved in projects like the CERENERGY battery project and the Silumina Anodes battery materials project, aiming to enhance its market position in innovative energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,362,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$68.09M

