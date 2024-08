ALTAREA (FR:ALTA) has released an update.

ALTAREA, a Paris-based company with a capital of 334,543,739.42 euros, has reported on its share buy-back program for July 2024. The company has purchased 4,836 shares and sold 6,834 shares in the month, resulting in a direct and indirect holding of 5,257 shares, or 0.03% of its capital, as of the end of July.

For further insights into FR:ALTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.