ALT Resources PLC Announces General Meeting to Amend Articles of Association

ACP Energy PLC ( (GB:ALTR) ) has issued an update.

ALT Resources PLC has announced a General Meeting to be held on 16 October 2025, where shareholders will vote on a special resolution to amend the company’s Articles of Association. The proposed amendment outlines a timeline for the completion of an initial transaction as a shell company, including provisions for cessation of operations if no transaction is completed within 24 months, with possible extensions up to 36 months and additional extensions under specific circumstances. This move is significant as it sets a structured timeline for the company’s operational strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder expectations.

