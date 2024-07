Alstom SA (FR:ALO) has released an update.

Alstom and DT Infrastructure have secured a €1 billion contract to enhance Perth’s rail network with a new signalling system, promising a 40% capacity boost and energy efficiencies. The project, part of the METRONET program, aims to modernize the infrastructure with minimal commuter disruption and will create over 750 local jobs in Western Australia.

