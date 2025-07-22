ALSO Holding AG Reports Strong Financial Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ALSO Holding AG ( (CH:ALSN) ) has issued an update.

ALSO Holding AG reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, with EBITDA rising by 34% and revenue growing by 35%. The company’s strategic focus on operational excellence, digital platforms, and successful acquisitions has driven these results. The cloud platform notably contributed with a 34% increase in unique users. The company confirmed its targets for EBITDA and ROCE for 2025 and mid-term, highlighting potential growth through AI, digital platforms, and acquisitions. This performance underscores ALSO’s strong positioning in the ICT industry and its commitment to leveraging digital transformation.

ALSO Holding AG, based in Emmen, Switzerland, is the largest European technology provider for the ICT industry, operating in 31 countries in Europe and globally through PaaS partners. The company offers hardware, software, and IT services from over 800 vendors across more than 1,570 product categories. ALSO’s business activities span Supply, Solutions, and Service, with a focus on subscription-based cloud offerings and digital platforms for IoT, Cybersecurity, Virtualization, and AI. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, an independent investment and consulting firm.

