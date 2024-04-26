Alset International Launches Travel Joint Venture

Alset International Limited. (SG:40V) has released an update.

Alset International Limited has announced the formation of a joint venture, HapiTravel Holding Pte. Ltd., which aims to capitalize on the vibrant travel industry. The venture includes a partnership with travel specialist Mr. Chen and the company’s Executive Chairman Mr. Chan, holding a combined 30% stake, while Mr. Chen holds the majority. This strategic move is expected to leverage Mr. Chen’s travel expertise in China and is not anticipated to significantly affect the company’s financials for the year ending December 2024.

