Alset EHome Completes Acquisition of NEAPI

An announcement from Alset EHome International ( (AEI) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Alset EHome International completed the acquisition of New Energy Asia Pacific Inc. (NEAPI) by converting an $83 million promissory note into 27,666,667 shares of its common stock. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability, as NEAPI owns a significant stake in New Energy, a distributor of electric vehicles and charging stations. New Energy is poised to expand its revenues and market presence, driven by strong demand and partnerships, particularly in Asia.

Alset EHome International operates in the sustainable energy sector, focusing on the distribution of all-electric special-purpose and transportation vehicles, charging stations, and batteries. The company is committed to advancing eco-friendly solutions and reducing carbon emissions, noise pollution, and fuel costs.

Average Trading Volume: 94,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.55M

