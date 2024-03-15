Alset Capital Raises $4.77M in Private Placement

Alset Capital, Inc. (TSE:KSUM.H) has released an update.

Alset Capital Inc. has successfully completed the first tranche of its $6 million non-brokered private placement, raising $4.77 million through the sale of units at $0.15 each, which include common shares and warrants. The proceeds from this tranche will be channeled towards capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes. Securities issued in this offering will be subjected to a standard four-month hold period as per securities regulations.

