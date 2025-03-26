Alset AI Ventures Strengthens Fintech Position with Henon Investment

Alset Capital ( (TSE:GPUS) ) has provided an announcement.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. has completed a strategic investment of approximately CAD$250,000 in Henon Financial Technologies Inc., a leader in AI-driven software solutions for private equity and credit firms. This investment not only enhances Alset AI’s presence in the fintech sector but also strengthens its talent ecosystem by aligning both companies in their mission to advance AI-driven decision-making in financial markets. The collaboration is expected to leverage Alset AI’s expertise in cloud computing and AI infrastructure, potentially leading to a preferred cloud partnership that would further integrate their capabilities into Henon’s financial solutions.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is a pioneering investment firm in the artificial intelligence and cloud computing sectors, focused on nurturing high-potential technology companies. The company aims to shape the future of AI through strategic investments and alliances, building a venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

