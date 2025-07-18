Alset AI Ventures Secures TSXV Approval for Warrant Repricing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alset Capital ( (TSE:GPUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to amend the exercise price of nearly 20 million outstanding common share purchase warrants. Originally priced at $0.25, the warrants will now have an exercise price of $0.15, with an added accelerated expiry provision. This strategic move could enhance the company’s financial flexibility and potentially attract more investors, thereby strengthening its market position in the AI and cloud computing sectors.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is a pioneering artificial intelligence and cloud computing investment firm. The company is dedicated to nurturing high-potential technology companies through capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, aiming to shape the future of artificial intelligence and build a venture capital platform focused on substantial growth.

