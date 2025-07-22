Alset AI Ventures Appoints CEO Adam Ingrao to Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Alset Capital ( (TSE:GPUS) ).

Alset AI Ventures Inc. has appointed its CEO, Adam Ingrao, to the Board of Directors, effective July 21, 2025. Ingrao, who joined the company in November 2024, brings extensive leadership experience from global organizations such as Reebok and the NFL. His recent role as CEO of Microcel Corporation saw him modernize the business and secure key partnerships. This appointment is expected to strengthen Alset AI’s strategic direction and enhance its industry positioning as a leader in AI and cloud computing investments.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. The company focuses on shaping the future of artificial intelligence through capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, aiming to build an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

