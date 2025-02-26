Alset AI Expands Leadership in AI Cloud Computing with Cedarcross Acquisition

An update from Alset Capital ( (TSE:GPUS) ) is now available.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. has completed the acquisition of a 26% equity stake in Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., bringing its total ownership to 75%. This acquisition enhances Alset AI’s leadership in the AI cloud computing sector, leveraging Cedarcross Technologies’ dual-vertical business model to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions. Cedarcross Technologies addresses AI infrastructure challenges through AI HPC leasing and hardware distribution, partnering with Earthmade Computer Corp. to deliver advanced AI GPU servers. The acquisition positions Alset AI as a leader in the AI infrastructure market, which is experiencing growth due to advancements in machine learning and generative AI.

More about Alset Capital

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is an artificial intelligence venture company focused on advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions. The company operates in the AI infrastructure sector, aiming to strengthen its position by providing scalable computing solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,026,620

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.81M

